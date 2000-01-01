Sino Prosper (Group) Holdings Ltd (SEHK:766)

Market Info - 766

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 766

  • Market CapHKD88.760m
  • SymbolSEHK:766
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCredit Services
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG8190S1122

Company Profile

Sino Prosper (Group) Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The principal activities of the group are investment holding, investment in energy and natural resources, provision of loan financing and management consultation services.

Latest 766 news

