Sino Prosper (Group) Holdings Ltd (SEHK:766)
Market Info - 766
Company Info - 766
- Market CapHKD88.760m
- SymbolSEHK:766
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCredit Services
- Currency
- ISINKYG8190S1122
Company Profile
Sino Prosper (Group) Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The principal activities of the group are investment holding, investment in energy and natural resources, provision of loan financing and management consultation services.