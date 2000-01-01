Sino Techfibre Ltd (SGX:AD8)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AD8
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AD8
- Market CapSGD0.000m
- SymbolSGX:AD8
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorTextile Manufacturing
- Currency
- ISINBMG8169N1020
Company Profile
Sino Techfibre Ltd is a producer of polyurethane and microfibre synthetic leather products, supplying manufacturers producing fashion apparel, sports apparel and equipment, luggage and travel accessories for furniture and automobile interiors.