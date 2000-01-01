Sino Vision Worldwide Holdings Ltd (SEHK:8086)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 8086
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 8086
- Market CapHKD389.390m
- SymbolSEHK:8086
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINBMG2887U1181
Company Profile
DX.com Holdings Ltd is engaged in e-commerce and provision of an online sales platform. It is also engaged in money-lending business and provision of property management and property agency services.