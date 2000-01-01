Company Profile

Sinofert Holdings Ltd is a provider of agricultural inputs and agrichemical services. The company produces, imports and exports, distributes and retails fertilizer raw materials. Also, it provides services relating to the fertilizer business and products, exploration and exploitation of phosphate mine, and production of monocalcium/dicalcium phosphate. Its segments are Basic Fertilizers, Distribution, and Production. The company receives maximum revenue from a Basic Fertilizers segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Mainland China.