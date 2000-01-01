Sinofortune Financial Holdings Ltd (SEHK:8123)

APAC company
Market Info - 8123

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 8123

  • Market CapHKD100.740m
  • SymbolSEHK:8123
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCapital Markets
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG8406P1000

Company Profile

Sinofortune Financial Holdings Ltd is a diversified financial services group. It provides a full range of brokerage, stock information and research, corporate finance solutions, wealth management, brokerage infrastructure and direct investment services.

