Sinomax Group Ltd (SEHK:1418)

APAC company
Company Info - 1418

  • Market CapHKD364.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:1418
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG8191A1022

Company Profile

Sinomax Group Ltd manufactures & sells health and household products and polyurethane foam including visco-elastic pillows, mattress toppers and mattresses for customers in China, Hong Kong, Macau, USA, Canada, Europe and other North American countries.

