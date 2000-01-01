SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co Ltd H (SEHK:2386)

APAC company
Company Info - 2386

  • Market CapHKD21.609bn
  • SymbolSEHK:2386
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE100001NV2

Company Profile

SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co Ltd is an oil refining, petrochemical and new coal chemical engineering company. Its business segments are Engineering, Consulting and Licensing, EPC Contracting, Construction, and Equipment Manufacturing.

