Company Profile

Sinopec Kantons Holdings Ltd is a storage, logistics, and trading company that operates through several wholly owned subsidiaries. In China, where Sinopec's storage business is predominantly held, subsidiary Huade Petrochemical engages in crude terminal handling, oil storage, and transportation. Alongside Huade, several other terminal companies are owned in China that operate along China's coastline, and connect with most of the pipeline network of Sinopec's coastal and riverside refineries. The company also holds shares in several overseas storage joint ventures in areas such as Europe, UAE, and Indonesia. Additional business includes a logistics unit that engages in the investment, operation, and management of oil tanker, petrochemicals, and special chemicals transportation.Sinopec Kantons Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing crude oil jetty services, vessel chartering services and natural gas pipeline transmission services. It also operates crude oil and oil product terminals and ancillary facilities.