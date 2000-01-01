Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp Class H (SEHK:1033)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1033

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1033

  • Market CapHKD38.674bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1033
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas Drilling
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE1000004D6

Company Profile

Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp is engaged in providing onshore & offshore oil, natural gas and other mineral prospecting, exploration, drilling & exploitation and general contracting, design and construction services for the oil and gas projects.

Latest 1033 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .