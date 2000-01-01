Company Profile

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co Ltd is a Chinese petrochemical company that produces more than 60 different types of products. Product groups include synthetic fibers, resins, and plastics, intermediate petrochemicals, and petroleum products. The company is majority owned by China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec), a Chinese-government-controlled company. The company sells its products principally in eastern China.Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co Ltd is a petrochemical company that produces over sixty different type of products including refined oil products, intermediate petrochemicals, synthetic resins and synthetic fibers.