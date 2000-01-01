Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co Ltd ADR (SGX:K3DD)

Market Info - K3DD

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - K3DD

  • Market Cap$5.049bn
  • SymbolSGX:K3DD
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas Refining & Marketing
  • Currency
  • ISINUS82935M1099

Company Profile

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co Ltd is a petrochemical company that produces over sixty different type of products including refined oil products, intermediate petrochemicals, synthetic resins and synthetic fibers.

Latest K3DD news

