Sinopharm Group Co Ltd H (SEHK:1099)

Market Info - 1099

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1099

  • Market CapHKD81.275bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1099
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorMedical Distribution
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE100000FN7

Company Profile

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd is a pharmaceutical company. The firm mainly distributes pharmaceutical and healthcare products through its integrated supply chain service across the People’s Republic of China.

