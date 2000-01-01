Sinopharm Group Co Ltd H (SEHK:1099)
Market Info - 1099
Company Info - 1099
- Market CapHKD81.275bn
- SymbolSEHK:1099
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Distribution
- Currency
- ISINCNE100000FN7
Company Profile
Sinopharm Group Co Ltd is a pharmaceutical company. The firm mainly distributes pharmaceutical and healthcare products through its integrated supply chain service across the People’s Republic of China.