Sinosoft Technology Group Ltd (SEHK:1297)
Market Info - 1297
Company Info - 1297
- Market CapHKD1.944bn
- SymbolSEHK:1297
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- ISINKYG818751094
Company Profile
Sinosoft Technology Group Ltd is a provider of software services. Its suite of products includes export tax rebate management systems, e-Government solutions, carbon management solutions and system Integration solutions.