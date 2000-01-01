Sinostar Pec Holdings Ltd (SGX:C9Q)

APAC company
Market Info - C9Q

Company Info - C9Q

  • Market CapSGD126.720m
  • SymbolSGX:C9Q
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas Midstream
  • Currency
  • ISINSG1V73937608

Company Profile

Sinostar Pec Holdings Ltd is a producer and supplier of downstream petrochemical products. The business of the company are Processed LPG, Propylene, Polypropylene and Logistics and Transport.

