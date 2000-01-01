Sinotrans Ltd Class H (SEHK:598)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 598
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 598
- Market CapHKD40.813bn
- SymbolSEHK:598
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCNE1000004F1
Company Profile
Sinotrans Ltd along with its subsidiaries is engaged in providing integrated logistics services. It offers services including; freight forwarding, shipping agency, storage and terminal services, marine transportation, trucking and express services.