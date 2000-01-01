Company Profile

Sinotrans is an integrated logistics services company. The company organizes itself into three segments: forwarding and related business, logistics business, and e-commerce business. The forwarding and related business segment, which contributes the majority of revenue, includes providing services such as freight forwarding, warehousing, storage yards, container loading and, terminal services, among others. Logistics, the next most significant segment, provides professional and customized logistics services. E-commerce segment includes logistics solutions for import and export e-commerce customers. The company earns the majority of its revenue in the People's Republic of China.