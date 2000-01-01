Sinotrans Shipping Ltd (SEHK:368)

APAC company
  • Market CapHKD10.739bn
  • SymbolSEHK:368
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorShipping & Ports
  • Currency
  • ISINHK0368041528

Company Profile

Sinotrans Shipping Ltd is engaged in dry bulk vessel time chartering and dry bulk cargo voyage chartering, container vessel time chartering, shipping agency, ship management and oil tanker bareboat chartering under finance lease.

