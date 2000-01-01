Sinotrans Shipping Ltd (SEHK:368)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 368
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 368
- Market CapHKD10.739bn
- SymbolSEHK:368
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorShipping & Ports
- Currency
- ISINHK0368041528
Company Profile
Sinotrans Shipping Ltd is engaged in dry bulk vessel time chartering and dry bulk cargo voyage chartering, container vessel time chartering, shipping agency, ship management and oil tanker bareboat chartering under finance lease.