Company Profile

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Ltd is a Hong Kong-based company which specializes in the research, development and manufacturing and sales of Heavy Duty Trucks, Light Duty Trucks, and buses and related key parts and components. The company manages its business in four segments; Heavy Duty Trucks Segment, Light Duty Trucks and Buses Segment, Engines Segment and Finance Segment. The company engages in truck refitting and manufactures specialty vehicles, cover diesel buses, natural gas buses, trolley buses and school buses. The company also manufactures and sales heavy and light duty truck engines and other key parts and components, such as gearboxes and various types of casting and forging. The company also provides financial services. Most of its revenue comes from China.