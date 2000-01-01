Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Ltd (SEHK:3808)

APAC company
Market Info - 3808

Company Info - 3808

  • Market CapHKD41.581bn
  • SymbolSEHK:3808
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • ISINHK3808041546

Company Profile

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Ltd specializes in the research, development, manufacturing and sales of Heavy Duty Trucks, Light Duty Trucks and buses and related key parts and components. It also provides financial services such as deposits taking and borrowings.

