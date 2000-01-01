Company Profile

Sinovac Biotech Ltd is a China-based biopharmaceutical company. The company primarily focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of vaccines for infectious diseases. Its product portfolio includes vaccines against hepatitis A and B, seasonal influenza, H5N1 pandemic influenza (avian flu), H1N1 influenza (swine flu), mumps and canine rabies. The company also provides services for diseases control and prevention, collaborating with the Chinese governments at the national, state and local levels. Sinovac primarily sells its vaccines in China, while also exploring growth opportunities in international markets.