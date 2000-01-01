Company Profile

SinterCast AB is a supplier of process control technology for the reliable high volume production of Compacted Graphite Iron (CGI). The company has classified its revenue into categories that are Equipment, which includes sold and leased systems, mini-systems, and spare parts; Series Production includes consumables, production fees, and software license fees; Engineering Services, which include performed engineering services, demonstrations, and sales of test pieces; and Group Sales, which represent delivery to foreign subsidiaries of equipment, and engineering service. The sales of Series Production category generate maximum revenue for the company. Geographically, it derives majority revenue from Brazil followed by Mexico.SinterCast AB is a supplier of process control technology for the high-volume production of Compacted Graphite Iron (CGI). The company gains revenue from mini-systems, spare parts, consumables, production fees, software license fees, and others.