Company Info - SRI
- Market CapAUD0.000m
SymbolASX:SRI
IndustryBasic Material
SectorGold
- Currency
ISINAU000000SRI2
Sipa Resources Ltd is an Australia-based gold, base metals, and nickel exploration company. It is engaged in acquisitions and exploration of mineral tenements. The company's projects include Paterson North Project and the Kitgum Pader Project.Sipa Resources Ltd is gold, base metals, and nickel exploration company. The company's projects include Paterson North project and Kitgum-Pader Base Metals project.