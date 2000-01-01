Company Profile

Sipef SA is a Belgium-based agro-industrial company. The core business of the company is to produce many different commodities, principally palm oil as well as rubber, tea and bananas in Indonesia, Papua New Guinea and Ivory Coast. The company operates through five segments namely Palm segment consisting palm kernels and palm kernel oil in Indonesia and Papua New Guinea; Rubber segment produces variety of rubber products such as ribbed smoked sheets, scraps, and lumps; Tea segment includes the sale of cut, tear, curl (CTC) tea brand; Bananas and flowers segment includes sale of bananas and flowers originating from Ivory Coast; and Other segment includes administrative activities of the company. The groups most of the revenue comes from Indonesia region.Sipef SA is engaged in agro-industrial sector and produces palm oil, rubber, tea, bananas. It also provides management and marketing services to third parties.