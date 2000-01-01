Sirios Resources Inc (TSX:SOI)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SOI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SOI

  • Market CapCAD24.540m
  • SymbolTSX:SOI
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA8299085081

Company Profile

Sirios Resources Inc is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the discovery of gold deposits in the James Bay region, Quebec. Its projects include Cheechoo, Pontax, Aquilon and Kukames.

Latest SOI news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .