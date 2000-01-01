Company Profile

Sirius Real Estate Ltd is in the business of investment in and acquisition of the commercial property to provide workspace in Germany. It operates in single segments that is property investment. It invests in large mixed-use commercial real estate assets in Germany. The firm derives revenues in the form of rental income from operations in Germany. Its portfolio includes Conventional offices, Smartspace Office, Officepods, Virtual office, Classical storage spaces, Smartspace Storage, Flexistorage, Workshop spaces, and others.