Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc is now composed of two businesses: SiriusXM and Pandora. SiriusXM transmits music, talk shows, sports, and news via its two satellite radio networks, primarily to consumers in vehicles who pay a subscription fee. The firm's radios come preinstalled on a wide range of light vehicles in the U.S. and Canada. The firm acquired Pandora Media in February 2019 via an all-stock transaction. Pandora is a streaming music platform that offers an ad-supported radio option and a paid on-demand service. Liberty Media owns 68% of SiriusXM, traded through its Liberty SiriusXM Group tracking stock.Sirius XM Holdings Inc is a radio company. It offers commercial-free music, sports and live events, news and comedy, exclusive talk and entertainment, and a range of Latin commercial-free music and sports.