Sisecam Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) Share Price

CINR
Sisecam Resources LP
North American company
Basic Material
Chemicals
Sisecam Resources LP, formerly Ciner Resources LP is engaged in the production and sales of natural soda ash from its facility located in Green River, Wyoming. The company is a member of American Natural Soda Ash Corporation(ANSAC ), which manages soda ash supply chains. Geographically, the company segments are divided into two that are Domestic segment and International segment which includes ANSAC and CIDT(Ciner Ic ve Dis Ticaret Anonim Sirketi).Ciner Resources LP is engaged in the production of natural soda ash from its facility located in Green River, Wyoming.
NYSE:CINR
US1724641097
USD
