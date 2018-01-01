Sisecam Resources LP (NYSE:SIRE) Share Price

Company Profile

Sisecam Resources LP, formerly Ciner Resources LP is engaged in the production and sales of natural soda ash from its facility located in Green River, Wyoming. The company is a member of American Natural Soda Ash Corporation(ANSAC ), which manages soda ash supply chains. Geographically, the company segments are divided into two that are Domestic segment and International segment which includes ANSAC and CIDT(Ciner Ic ve Dis Ticaret Anonim Sirketi).Ciner Resources LP is engaged in the production of natural soda ash from its facility located in Green River, Wyoming.