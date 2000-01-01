Sistema PJSFC GDR (LSE:SSA)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SSA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SSA
- Market Cap$1.539bn
- SymbolLSE:SSA
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorTelecom Services
- Currency
- ISINUS48122U2042
Company Profile
Sistema PJSFC is a diversified conglomerate with business segments across telecommunications, retail, forestry, pulp and paper, agriculture, high technology, banking services, real estate, healthcare and tourism, oil, pharmaceutical, and media. Sistema's diverse investment holdings include companies such as MTS, which is a large Russian mobile phone operator, Sitronics, a semiconductor manufacturer, Detsky Mir, a children's retailer, and Bashkirenergo, a power and heat company. The conglomerate generates the vast majority of its revenue in Russia.Sistema PJSFC has interests in a diverse range of businesses. Its scope of activities includes telecommunications and information technology, microelectronics, insurance, ranking, homebuilding, retail, oil, pharmaceutical and media.