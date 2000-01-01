Company Profile

Sistema PJSFC is a diversified conglomerate with business segments across telecommunications, retail, forestry, pulp and paper, agriculture, high technology, banking services, real estate, healthcare and tourism, oil, pharmaceutical, and media. Sistema's diverse investment holdings include companies such as MTS, which is a large Russian mobile phone operator, Sitronics, a semiconductor manufacturer, Detsky Mir, a children's retailer, and Bashkirenergo, a power and heat company. The conglomerate generates the vast majority of its revenue in Russia.Sistema PJSFC has interests in a diverse range of businesses. Its scope of activities includes telecommunications and information technology, microelectronics, insurance, ranking, homebuilding, retail, oil, pharmaceutical and media.