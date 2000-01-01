SITI B & T Group SpA (MTA:SITI)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SITI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SITI
- Market Cap€37.850m
- SymbolMTA:SITI
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINIT0005171936
Company Profile
SITI B & T Group SpA is a manufacturer of plants for the ceramic industry. It offers customers a complete, personalized service including technical assistance with installation, maintenance and modernization of production lines.