SITI B & T Group SpA (MTA:SITI)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SITI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SITI

  • Market Cap€37.850m
  • SymbolMTA:SITI
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINIT0005171936

Company Profile

SITI B & T Group SpA is a manufacturer of plants for the ceramic industry. It offers customers a complete, personalized service including technical assistance with installation, maintenance and modernization of production lines.

Latest SITI news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .