Company Profile
SIV Capital Ltd formerly, Silver Chef Ltd is an Australia-based company that provides commercial equipment rental and financing solutions to small and medium-sized businesses in the hospitality and other industries. Its segment includes Hospitality that provides equipment rental finance to the hospitality industry; and GoGetta that provides equipment rental finance to other industries. Geographically, the company operates in Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. A vast majority of the revenue is derived from the Hospitality segment within Australia.Silver Chef Ltd provides commercial equipment rental and financing solutions to small and medium-sized businesses in the hospitality and other industries. Its segment includes Hospitality and GoGetta.