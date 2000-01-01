Sivota (LSE:SIV)

UK company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SIV

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SIV

  • Market Cap£438.040m
  • SymbolLSE:SIV
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BMH30492

Company Profile

Sivota PLC is an opportunity firm that invests in mature, reputable companies. It provides capital in special situations, buyouts, and growth opportunities, facilitating expansion.

Latest SIV news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

SIV Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .