Six Sigma Metals Ltd (ASX:SI6)

APAC company
Market Info - SI6

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SI6

  • Market CapAUD2.580m
  • SymbolASX:SI6
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000SI67

Company Profile

Six Sigma Metals Ltd, formerly Botswana Metals Ltd, is engaged in the exploration of its tenement portfolio in Botswana. It focuses on copper, nickel and silver mineralization.

