Company Profile

Sixt SE is a provider of automotive rental services. The company offers rental solutions from passenger vehicles including SUVs, electric vehicles, and luxury sport cars to vans and trucks. Sixt also offers associated products and services to its rental business such as vehicle leasing solutions, a second-hand vehicle retailing website, retail of its own rental fleet to private customers as well as mobile phone apps which connect users with car-sharing options in partnership with BMW and Mini. The group operates primarily in Germany.Sixt SE provides automotive rental services mainly across Europe. The company offers rental solutions from passenger vehicles including sports utilities vehicles, electric vehicles, and luxury sports cars to vans and trucks.