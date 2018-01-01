Siyata Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:SYTA) Share Price

SYTA
Siyata Mobile Inc
North American company
Technology
Communication Equipment
XNAS
Company Profile
Siyata Mobile Inc is engaged in the sale of vehicle mounted, cellular-based communications platforms over advanced 3G (Third generation) mobile networks. The company offers rugged phones for industrial users and signal boosters for homes, buildings, and fleets with poor cell coverage. It acts as a developer and provider of cellular communications systems for enterprise customers, specializing in connected vehicle products for professional fleets, marketed under the Uniden Cellular brand. The company serves cellular operators, commercial vehicle technology distributors, and fleets of all sizes in Canada, the U.S., Europe, Australia, and the Middle East. The majority of the company's revenue comes from Israel.Siyata Mobile Inc is engaged in the sale of vehicle mounted, cellular-based communications platforms over advanced 3G (Third generation) mobile networks.
NASDAQ:SYTA
CA83013Q5095
USD
