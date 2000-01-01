Siyata Mobile Inc (TSX:SIM)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SIM

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SIM

  • Market CapCAD39.930m
  • SymbolTSX:SIM
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorCommunication Equipment
  • Currency
  • ISINCA83013Q1037

Company Profile

Siyata Mobile Inc is engaged in the sale of vehicle mounted, cellular-based communications platforms over advanced 3G (Third generation) mobile networks.

Latest SIM news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .