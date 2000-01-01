Company Profile

SJM Holdings--one of six casino license holders in Macao--operated Grand Lisboa casino, with an average of 406 gaming tables, and three smaller casinos in the peninsula with an average of 414 tables in 2019. Its Grand Lisboa Palace is expected to open at the end of 2020 in Cotai. Sixteen satellite casinos operate under the firm's gaming license with 946 tables as of 2019.SJM Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company engaged in gaming operation. The company through its subsidiaries conducts casino gaming operations and gaming-related activities in Macau.