Company Profile

SJW Group is a U.S. water utility services holding company that provides, stores, purifies and distributes water. The company primarily operates in various California municipalities and also has operations in other states. Its operating segments include Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from its water utility services segment.SJW Group along with its subsidiaries is engaged in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. Its operating business segments are Water Utility Services and Real Estate Investment.