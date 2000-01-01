SK Target Group Ltd (SEHK:8427)

APAC company
Market Info - 8427

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 8427

  • Market CapHKD142.600m
  • SymbolSEHK:8427
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorCommunication Equipment
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG8T18R1058

Company Profile

SK Target Group Ltd is engaged in manufacturing and trading of precast concrete telecommunication junction boxes, and trading of accessories and pipes. It also provides mobile crane rental and ancillary services in Malaysia.

Latest 8427 news

