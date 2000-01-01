SK Target Group Ltd (SEHK:8427)
- Market CapHKD142.600m
- SymbolSEHK:8427
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorCommunication Equipment
- Currency
- ISINKYG8T18R1058
SK Target Group Ltd is engaged in manufacturing and trading of precast concrete telecommunication junction boxes, and trading of accessories and pipes. It also provides mobile crane rental and ancillary services in Malaysia.