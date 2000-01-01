Company Profile

SK Telecom is Korea's largest wireless telecom operator, with 24.9 million mobile handset customers. The firm also owns SK Broadband (formerly Hanaro Telecom), which has 5.5 million broadband customers and 4.8 million broadband TV customers. The firm owns stakes in various other operators in different countries and other businesses in Korea. SK Telecom's strategy is to continue dominating the Korean wireless market and to expand its influence elsewhere in Internet-related businesses.SK Telecom Co Ltd provides wireless telecommunications services. Its services include wireless voice and data transmission services, sales of wireless devices, fixed-line telephone services, broadband Internet services, e-commerce services and others.