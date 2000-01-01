Company Profile

Skechers USA Inc is a lifestyle footwear company under the Skechers GO brand name. Products offered include various styles of women's shoes, men's shoes, girls' shoes, boys' shoes, performance shoes, and work shoes. Allied products offered are apparel, bags, eyewear, toys, and more. Its products are available for sale at department and specialty stores, athletic and independent retailers, boutiques and internet retailers. Geographic areas in which its products are sold include the United States, Canada, Other International that comprise of Asia, Central America, Europe, North America, and South America. Income is derived from the sale of footwear and royalties earned from licensing the Skechers brand.