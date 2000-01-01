Skeena Resources Ltd (TSE:SKE)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SKE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SKE
- Market CapCAD0.000m
- SymbolTSE:SKE
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA83056P8064
Company Profile
Skeena Resources Ltd is a Canadian mining exploration company focused on developing prospective precious and base metal properties in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. The company's primary activities are the exploration and development of the past-producing Snip mine and the recently optioned Eskay Creek mine, both acquired from Barrick.Skeena Resources Ltd is an exploration stage company engaged in the exploration of mineral properties. Its projects include Snip, Spectrum- GJ and Porter Idaho.