Company Profile

Skeena Resources Ltd is a Canadian mining exploration company focused on developing prospective precious and base metal properties in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. The company's primary activities are the exploration and development of the past-producing Snip mine and the recently optioned Eskay Creek mine, both acquired from Barrick.Skeena Resources Ltd is an exploration stage company engaged in the exploration of mineral properties. Its projects include Snip, Spectrum- GJ and Porter Idaho.