Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Ltd Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:EDTK)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - EDTK
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - EDTK
- Market Cap$0.000m
- SymbolNASDAQ:EDTK
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorEducation & Training Services
- Currency
- ISINKYG8211A1085
Company Profile
Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Ltd provides online education and technology services in China. The services comprises of two aspects - Online vocational training and Virtual simulation experimental training. It covers a wide range of subjects, including mechanics, electronics, auto repair and construction. Majority of the revenues is generated from the People's Republic of China.