Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Ltd Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:EDTK)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - EDTK

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - EDTK

  • Market Cap$0.000m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:EDTK
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorEducation & Training Services
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG8211A1085

Company Profile

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Ltd provides online education and technology services in China. The services comprises of two aspects - Online vocational training and Virtual simulation experimental training. It covers a wide range of subjects, including mechanics, electronics, auto repair and construction. Majority of the revenues is generated from the People's Republic of China.

Latest EDTK news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .