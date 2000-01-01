Skillsoft Corp Ordinary Shares - Class A (NYSE:SKIL)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SKIL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SKIL

  • Market Cap$1.311bn
  • SymbolNYSE:SKIL
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorEducation & Training Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS83066P2002

Company Profile

Skillsoft Corp is a leader in corporate digital learning. It democratizes learning through an intelligent learning experience and a customized, learner-centric approach to skills development with resources for Leadership Development, Business Skills, Technology and Developer, Digital Transformation, and Compliance.

Latest SKIL news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .