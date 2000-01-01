SKRR Exploration Inc (TSX:CSC.H)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CSC.H
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CSC.H
- Market CapCAD0.700m
- SymbolTSX:CSC.H
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA3613331071
Company Profile
SKRR Exploration Inc is a Canada based exploration company. The company is in the business of acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It has interests in the Clearwater West project in the southwestern Athabasca Basin region, Saskatchewan.Canex Energy Corp is a mineral exploration company engaged in acquiring, exploring and developing resource properties. The company has interests in the Clearwater West project in the southwestern Athabasca Basin region, Saskatchewan.