Sky and Space Co Ltd (ASX:SAS)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SAS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SAS
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:SAS
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorCommunication Equipment
- Currency
- ISINAU000000SAS7
Company Profile
Sky and Space Co Ltd is a satellite company. The company's core business is to provide communications infrastructure and services based on nanosatellite technology and deploy highly sophisticated software systems that launch, maintain orbit, control and manage global communications network in space.Sky and Space Global Ltd is engaged in developing nano-satellites constellation in orbit to provide communication infrastructure and services to the telecommunications and international transport industries.