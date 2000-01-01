Sky Network Television Ltd (ASX:SKT)
- SymbolASX:SKT
- IndustryCommunication Services
- ISINNZSKTE0001S6
Sky Network Television is the only satellite pay-TV provider in New Zealand, and distributes local and overseas content to its customers through a digital satellite network. It generates subscription and content revenue from these customers. This business is augmented by a free-to-air television channel (Prime) and defensive forays into other distribution channels such as online video-on-demand and online access to live sports.Sky Network Television Ltd provides multi-channel, pay television and free-to-air television services in New Zealand. It offers movies, television series, music, sports, documentaries, news and much more.