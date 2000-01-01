Sky Solar Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:SKYS)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SKYS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SKYS
- Market Cap$82.600m
- SymbolNASDAQ:SKYS
- IndustryUtilities
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS83084J1034
Company Profile
Sky Solar Holdings Ltd develops, owns and operates solar parks and sells electricity. Its geographic operations include Greece, Canada, Bulgaria, Germany, Czech, Japan, Spain, Italy, and Uruguay.