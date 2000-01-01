Company Profile

SkyCity Entertainment operates a number of casino-hotel complexes across Australia and New Zealand. The flagship property is SkyCity Auckland, the owner and operator of an exclusive casino licence (expiring in 2048) in New Zealand's most populous city. The company also owns three other smaller casinos in the country (one in Hamilton, two in Queenstown). In Australia, the company operates SkyCity Adelaide (exclusive licence expiring in 2035).SkyCity Entertainment Group Ltd along with its subsidiaries operates in the gaming/entertainment, hotel and convention, hospitality, recreation and tourism sectors. It has operations in New Zealand and Australia.