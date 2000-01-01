Skyfame Realty (Holdings) Ltd (SEHK:59)
- Market CapHKD8.245bn
- SymbolSEHK:59
- IndustryReal Estate
- ISINBMG8220B1476
Skyfame Realty (Holdings) Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in property development and sale of properties in China. The Company is also engaged in providing property leasing and property management services.